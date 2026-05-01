M&T Bank Corp Sells 49,168 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,841 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 49,168 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Newmont were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,487 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 55 North Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $111.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $113.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.35. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Newmont's quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Newmont from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. TD increased their price target on Newmont from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Newmont from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $142.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $339,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,303.35. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $2,050,011.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,033.15. This represents a 51.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,281. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Newmont

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Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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