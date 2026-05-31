MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 11,756 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,553 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $30,730,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,473,272,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,668,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081,469 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,498,612 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,318,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,641,483 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,917,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $634,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,874,211.50. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 51,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,834 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $120.42 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average is $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $474.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $121.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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