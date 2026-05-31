MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $15,626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wormser Freres Gestion boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 186 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 298,806 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,412,000. Alfreton Capital LLP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $22,323,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $7,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Veeva Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $355.00 to $285.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research lowered Veeva Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered Veeva Systems from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $291.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $333.00 to $317.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $276.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $173.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.77.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $835.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.95 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 28.44%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,296.92. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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