MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 1,443 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,443 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,969.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 5.5%

FIX stock opened at $1,885.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.65. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $469.16 and a twelve month high of $2,073.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,699.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,330.69.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total transaction of $8,561,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 68,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,244,986.31. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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