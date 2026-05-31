MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 11,131.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,821,092 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,795,975 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for 0.8% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.21% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $67,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $416,900,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $185,969,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $144,468,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,551,715 shares of the technology company's stock worth $87,230,000 after buying an additional 2,933,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $66,664,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $852,745.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,001 shares in the company, valued at $426,385.08. This trade represents a 66.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 264,432 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $6,658,397.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,837,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,263,944.22. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Key Hewlett Packard Enterprise News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of -226.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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