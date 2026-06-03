MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 3,770 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 114.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 497.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,377,406.64. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total transaction of $594,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,252,757.81. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $346.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $328.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.88. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $152.85 and a one year high of $370.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Keysight Technologies's revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

See Also

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