MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 619.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,785 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 505,184 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 0.8% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $70,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

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ExxonMobil Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $145.42 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $155.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.19. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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