MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Position in Ford Motor Company $F

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 1,716.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,359,435 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,284,614 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $17,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ford Motor by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 55.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ford Motor Stock Up 5.1%

NYSE F opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The company had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's payout ratio is currently -38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

More Ford Motor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Ford to $20 from $17 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling further upside potential. Benzinga article

Bank of America raised its price target on Ford to $20 from $17 and reiterated a rating, signaling further upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Ford has been identified as a top-ranked momentum stock, which can attract traders looking for recent winners and help extend the rally.

Ford has been identified as a top-ranked momentum stock, which can attract traders looking for recent winners and help extend the rally. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly focused on Ford’s battery pivot and new subsidiary, viewing it as a possible multi-year growth driver beyond traditional vehicle sales. Benzinga article

Investors are increasingly focused on Ford’s battery pivot and new subsidiary, viewing it as a possible multi-year growth driver beyond traditional vehicle sales. Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing Ford with General Motors highlighted how legacy automakers are benefiting from AI-related and battery-storage opportunities, not just new-car sales. Barrons article

Coverage comparing Ford with General Motors highlighted how legacy automakers are benefiting from AI-related and battery-storage opportunities, not just new-car sales. Positive Sentiment: Ford has also been discussed on CNBC’s “Final Trades,” which can reinforce bullish sentiment and keep the stock on traders’ radar. Benzinga article

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report).

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