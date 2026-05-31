MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 235.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,945 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 68,084 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $54,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street optimism is supporting the stock, with one article arguing Intuitive Surgical could rise more than 30% from current levels because analysts believe the long-term growth story remains intact and the recent selloff has created an attractive entry point. Article Title

Wall Street optimism is supporting the stock, with one article arguing Intuitive Surgical could rise more than 30% from current levels because analysts believe the long-term growth story remains intact and the recent selloff has created an attractive entry point. Positive Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical announced a leadership change in commercial and marketing, promoting Taylor Patton to Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer effective July 1, which may be viewed as a continuity move that could support execution and sales strategy. Article Title

Intuitive Surgical announced a leadership change in commercial and marketing, promoting Taylor Patton to Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer effective July 1, which may be viewed as a continuity move that could support execution and sales strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted the stock is still trading well below its recent high, underscoring that investor caution remains elevated even though the company continues to be viewed as a leader in robotic-assisted surgery. Article Title

Market commentary noted the stock is still trading well below its recent high, underscoring that investor caution remains elevated even though the company continues to be viewed as a leader in robotic-assisted surgery. Neutral Sentiment: Third-party market reports described ISRG as underperforming peers and highlighted recent short-interest data, but the figures did not show a clear new bearish catalyst. Article Title

Third-party market reports described ISRG as underperforming peers and highlighted recent short-interest data, but the figures did not show a clear new bearish catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical also appeared in broader “physical AI” and robotics commentary, which is more of a thematic mention than a company-specific catalyst for the stock. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $576.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $424.59 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.30 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $453.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.43. The company has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total value of $178,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,334. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total transaction of $236,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $113,156.94. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,481 shares of company stock worth $2,673,871. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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