MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) by 514.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,775,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,798,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $543,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,398 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2,637.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $65,352,000 after purchasing an additional 440,005 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $52,885,000 after purchasing an additional 339,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 92,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,200,285. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jere W. Thompson III sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.47, for a total transaction of $136,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,644,838.25. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 174,321 shares of company stock valued at $32,090,475 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $223.26.

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Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $199.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.34. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.30 and a 12-month high of $214.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.83 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 511.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

Further Reading

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