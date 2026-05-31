MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $128.84 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 113.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 319,734 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.5% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $128,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.4%

AMD stock opened at $516.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $108.62 and a one year high of $527.20. The stock has a market cap of $841.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.00.

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Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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