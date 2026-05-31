MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $16.70 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 1,659.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,937 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 101,801 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $16,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,394,620,000 after acquiring an additional 854,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,402,995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,234,073 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,423,373,000 after purchasing an additional 197,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,930,551 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,543,914,000 after purchasing an additional 553,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,638,801 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,481,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $189.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.93 and a 200 day moving average of $173.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 128.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Further Reading

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