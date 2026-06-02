MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $1.82 Million Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 114.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,648 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Target were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Target by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Target by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 355 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Target Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Target stock opened at $123.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The business had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Target's payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,127.70. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Target from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Freedom Capital cut Target from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Target from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $125.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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