MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 112.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,145 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $723,339,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 908,559 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $263,537,000 after buying an additional 458,746 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,680,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,288 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $496,872,000 after buying an additional 331,170 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 372,513 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $99,662,000 after acquiring an additional 268,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company's stock.

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Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $289.28 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $298.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $249.19 and a one year high of $313.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Brean Capital began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $311.47.

View Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $2,079,633.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,049,010.86. The trade was a 12.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total transaction of $483,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,639,037.60. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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