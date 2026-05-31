MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $27.66 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,141 shares of the company's stock after selling 157,182 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Marriott International were worth $27,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Get Marriott International alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $375.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.03. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.55 and a 1 year high of $388.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here