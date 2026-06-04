MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $284.40 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 205,697 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.3% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Broadcom were worth $284,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $479.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.87 and a 200 day moving average of $361.19. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.11 and a 12-month high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $458.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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