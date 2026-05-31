MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $30.74 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 10,842.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050,076 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,040,480 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.18% of Super Micro Computer worth $30,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Super Micro Computer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $62.36. The firm's 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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