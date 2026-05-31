MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $35.04 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 2,081.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,712 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 356,579 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Netflix were worth $35,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Netflix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Netflix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

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Netflix Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NFLX opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,365,509 shares of company stock worth $129,675,743. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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