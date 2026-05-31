MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $48.91 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 1,399.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,582 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 558,666 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $48,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

UBER opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.53. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $143.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here