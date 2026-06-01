Free Trial
→ Before you buy SpaceX shares, consider this alternative approach (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
Citizens Financial Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MUFG Securities EMEA plc sharply increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, boosting holdings by 1,222.8% in the fourth quarter to 109,207 shares valued at about $6.38 million.
  • Citizens Financial Group reported strong quarterly results, posting EPS of $1.13 versus the $1.10 estimate and revenue of $2.17 billion, while revenue rose 12% year over year.
  • The bank continues to draw a generally bullish analyst outlook, with 19 Buy ratings and a consensus Moderate Buy rating; the average price target is $70.88.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 1,222.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,207 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 100,951 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 513 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 632.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2,703.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the bank's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $376,068.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,640.40. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $769,494.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 165,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,632,956.84. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $62.17 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business's 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $60.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 16.21%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.88.

View Our Latest Report on CFG

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Citizens Financial Group Right Now?

Before you consider Citizens Financial Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citizens Financial Group wasn't on the list.

While Citizens Financial Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for June 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
By Bridget Bennett | May 26, 2026
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
By Leo Miller | May 26, 2026
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them.
SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines