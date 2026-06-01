MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 1,223.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,774 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 104,252 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $453,146,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,921,000. Straightline Group LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Straightline Group LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $86.97 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $88.44. The stock has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is 13.79%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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