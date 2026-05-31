MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $88.25 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 2,001.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,230 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 126,891 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 1.0% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Intuit were worth $88,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly reinstated a Buy rating on Intuit, which can help support sentiment and signal that Wall Street still sees long-term value in the shares.

Bank of America reportedly reinstated a rating on Intuit, which can help support sentiment and signal that Wall Street still sees long-term value in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Intuit expanded Mailchimp AI tools and integrations , including Analytics AI and connections with platforms like Shopify, Canva, Wix, WooCommerce, and Claude, reinforcing the company’s AI growth narrative and small-business software momentum. Article: Intuit Expands Mailchimp AI Tools And Integrations For Small Business Growth

Intuit expanded , including Analytics AI and connections with platforms like Shopify, Canva, Wix, WooCommerce, and Claude, reinforcing the company’s AI growth narrative and small-business software momentum. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighting how Intuit is overcoming fears of AI disruption may reassure investors that AI is acting more as a tailwind than a threat to its core software franchises. Article: Here’s How Intuit (INTU) is Overcoming the Fears of AI Disruption

Commentary highlighting how may reassure investors that AI is acting more as a tailwind than a threat to its core software franchises. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing Intuit vs. PayPal frame INTU as a strong fintech/software contender, but they are more of an industry comparison than a direct catalyst. Article: Intuit vs. PayPal: Which Fintech Stock Is the Better Buy Now?

Articles comparing frame INTU as a strong fintech/software contender, but they are more of an industry comparison than a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit is also getting more analyst and investor attention after its earnings call and recent coverage, but these items mainly keep the stock in focus rather than changing the fundamental story.

Intuit is also getting more analyst and investor attention after its earnings call and recent coverage, but these items mainly keep the stock in focus rather than changing the fundamental story. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms and a securities-fraud investigation were announced, alleging possible pricing-related issues and false or misleading statements. That legal pressure could weigh on the shares and keep volatility elevated. Article: INTU Securities News: Intuit Investigated for Securities Fraud Over Pricing Issues

Multiple law firms and a securities-fraud investigation were announced, alleging possible pricing-related issues and false or misleading statements. That legal pressure could weigh on the shares and keep volatility elevated. Negative Sentiment: Argus lowered its price target on Intuit to $480 from $580 after the company reduced guidance, suggesting some near-term caution despite keeping a Buy rating.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $331.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.50 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $525.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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