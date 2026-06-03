MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $893,000 Stock Holdings in onsemi $ON

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 110.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,496 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in onsemi were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other onsemi news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 173,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,205,235.81. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,114 shares of company stock worth $5,548,708. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

onsemi Stock Up 6.4%

ON opened at $128.64 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87. onsemi has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $130.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.97.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ON

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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