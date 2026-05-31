MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $24.26 Million in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,231,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock, valued at approximately $24,263,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.10% of Rivian Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,323,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,673,512 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $1,198,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,351,127 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $269,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,394 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 496.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,236 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $31,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,058,284 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company's stock.

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Rivian Automotive Stock Up 7.2%

RIVN opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 5,544 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $74,455.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 902,630 shares in the company, valued at $12,122,320.90. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $522,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 922,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,834,290. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 127,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,848 in the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive

Key Rivian Automotive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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