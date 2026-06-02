MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $2.87 Million in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.12% of Harley-Davidson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,958,561 shares of the company's stock worth $361,544,000 after buying an additional 886,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,597,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,828 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,021,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,179,000 after purchasing an additional 84,516 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,946,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,757,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,682,000 after purchasing an additional 64,118 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $31.25.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.68%.The business's revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Harley-Davidson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOG

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other news, CFO Jonathan R. Root sold 1,554 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $37,622.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $787,018.68. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul J. Krause sold 1,564 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $40,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,312. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

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