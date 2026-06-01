MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $6.07 Million in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $6,066,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.06% of Manhattan Associates at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the software maker's stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,363 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,708 shares of the software maker's stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the software maker's stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $1,016,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,468,488.75. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH stock opened at $150.05 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.06 and a fifty-two week high of $247.22. The business's 50-day moving average is $135.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.56. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.The company had revenue of $282.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Manhattan Associates from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Manhattan Associates from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.45.

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Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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