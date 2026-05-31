MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $118.72 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,397,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $118,717,000. Marvell Technology accounts for 1.4% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.16% of Marvell Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,778,677,000 after purchasing an additional 583,832 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,624 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KGI Securities raised Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.34.

Read Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell posted record quarterly revenue, met EPS estimates, and raised its outlook on accelerating AI-related data center demand, reinforcing the bull case for MRVL.

Marvell posted record quarterly revenue, met EPS estimates, and raised its outlook on accelerating AI-related data center demand, reinforcing the bull case for MRVL. Positive Sentiment: A wave of analyst price-target increases, including multiple firms moving targets into the $225-$275 range, signals growing Wall Street confidence in Marvell’s AI growth story.

A wave of analyst price-target increases, including multiple firms moving targets into the $225-$275 range, signals growing Wall Street confidence in Marvell’s AI growth story. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted Marvell’s expanding opportunities in networking chips, custom silicon, interconnect, and optical solutions as AI infrastructure spending continues to rise.

Coverage highlighted Marvell’s expanding opportunities in networking chips, custom silicon, interconnect, and optical solutions as AI infrastructure spending continues to rise. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts say the stock’s strong rally has already priced in a lot of good news, making valuation a key question for investors after the earnings move.

Some analysts say the stock’s strong rally has already priced in a lot of good news, making valuation a key question for investors after the earnings move. Negative Sentiment: Gross margin expansion is slowing as custom chip costs rise and competition intensifies, which could limit earnings leverage if revenue growth cools.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MRVL opened at $205.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $146.17 and its 200 day moving average is $105.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $218.26.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at $430,501.23. This trade represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,607,462.20. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 245,060 shares of company stock worth $29,901,072 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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