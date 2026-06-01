MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 10,669 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 112.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,802,256,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,399,046 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,749,146,000 after acquiring an additional 81,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,215,516,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,507,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,302 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,446,262,000 after acquiring an additional 541,760 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,519,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.71.

View Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Key Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target on Analog Devices to $430 from $385 and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing confidence in the company’s post-earnings momentum. Article on Raymond James raising ADI price target

Raymond James raised its price target on Analog Devices to $430 from $385 and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing confidence in the company’s post-earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI also boosted its target to $474 from $387 after ADI posted a “beat-and-raise” quarter, signaling stronger-than-expected demand and earnings power. Article on Evercore ISI target hike

Evercore ISI also boosted its target to $474 from $387 after ADI posted a “beat-and-raise” quarter, signaling stronger-than-expected demand and earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted ADI’s industrial segment strength, with 56% year-over-year growth in the latest quarter driven by AI infrastructure, automation, and defense demand. Article on industrial segment growth

Analysts highlighted ADI’s industrial segment strength, with 56% year-over-year growth in the latest quarter driven by AI infrastructure, automation, and defense demand. Positive Sentiment: ADI’s strong quarterly results and upbeat guidance continue to support the stock’s bullish narrative, with revenue and EPS both topping expectations. Zacks article on ADI earnings and outlook

ADI’s strong quarterly results and upbeat guidance continue to support the stock’s bullish narrative, with revenue and EPS both topping expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares, which can create some investor caution, but the sale appears more like routine insider activity than a fundamental warning sign.

CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares, which can create some investor caution, but the sale appears more like routine insider activity than a fundamental warning sign. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor and technology-sector strength is also providing a favorable backdrop for ADI shares.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $413.85 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $372.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.77. The company has a market capitalization of $201.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.80 and a 1-year high of $435.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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