MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 24,858 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 114.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,615 shares of the coffee company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,650,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,370,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,187 shares of company stock worth $1,111,085. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $108.88. The stock's 50-day moving average is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average is $93.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.Starbucks's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.88%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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