MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases Shares of 15,000 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $5,965,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $11,389,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 979.5% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,004,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,565,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,185,846,000 after buying an additional 268,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $54,248,000 after buying an additional 23,168 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY opened at $301.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.13. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $284.28 and a one year high of $495.55. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $309.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51 and a beta of 0.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 1,775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.74, for a total value of $567,538.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,834.44. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 7,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,087 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 target price (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $463.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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