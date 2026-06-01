MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases Shares of 90,000 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,480,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.08% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.2% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 805 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

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Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:FND opened at $51.50 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Floor & Decor

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 71,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,460,517.28. This represents a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Paulsen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.50. The trade was a 6.25% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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