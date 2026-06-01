MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 113.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,123 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 5,171.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock worth $1,603,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,326 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock worth $1,325,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,792 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company's stock worth $722,956,000 after acquiring an additional 740,339 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,300.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 647,791 shares of the company's stock worth $423,377,000 after acquiring an additional 601,533 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus set a $1,300.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research cut GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $968.81 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.65 and a 1 year high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $996.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $807.91. The firm has a market cap of $260.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.24.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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