MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 113.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,318 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 887.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,659 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 32,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,242,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,700. The trade was a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,514.36. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $2,508,416. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $311.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.41. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $183.00 and a twelve month high of $339.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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