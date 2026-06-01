MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 1,640.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,917 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 37,624 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in PTC were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 2,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 226 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PTC by 86.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 34.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $138.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.79. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $219.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. PTC's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $106,137.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,375.96. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTC. Citigroup increased their price target on PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on PTC in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PTC from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.71.

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About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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