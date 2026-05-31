MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 3,461.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,203 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 310,240 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 0.7% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $56,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $186.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.08 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is 115.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,230,505.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,071 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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