MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 361,115 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,037 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 361,115 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $40,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bearing Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 30,566 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.29.

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Honeywell International Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $237.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.60 and a 200 day moving average of $217.81. The firm has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.76 and a 1 year high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. Honeywell International's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

See Also

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