Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Boosts Stake in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 133.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,219 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 48,155 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Allstate were worth $17,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allstate by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,297,551 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,571,600,000 after acquiring an additional 438,034 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,488,560 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,142,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,993 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,007,549 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,042,321,000 after buying an additional 1,131,172 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Allstate by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,780 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $654,652,000 after buying an additional 395,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,793,645 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $562,388,000 after acquiring an additional 88,620 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $281.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.95.

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Key Stories Impacting Allstate

Here are the key news stories impacting Allstate this week:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $251.29 on Thursday. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $188.08 and a 52-week high of $257.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $3.34. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.8 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Allstate's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea Redmond sold 2,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.91, for a total transaction of $451,474.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $451,474.75. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $335,218.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,959,968.66. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,353 shares of company stock worth $4,851,560. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

See Also

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