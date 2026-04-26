Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Raises Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 577.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 381.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the mining company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.7% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the mining company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the mining company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $248.00 to $235.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $200.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.71. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $255.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 37.47%.Agnico Eagle Mines's revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Agnico Eagle Mines's payout ratio is 20.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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