Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,576 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 26,743 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Murphy Oil worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Murphy Oil alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 84,061 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 22.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 249,094 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45,841 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,471 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 437.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MUR

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $732.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $702.96 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Murphy Oil

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy Oil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Murphy Oil to $0.98 from $0.80 and lifted FY2026 EPS to $2.85 from $2.69, suggesting better near-term profitability expectations.

Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Murphy Oil to $0.98 from $0.80 and lifted FY2026 EPS to $2.85 from $2.69, suggesting better near-term profitability expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The firm’s current full-year consensus earnings estimate remains $3.09 per share, so the stock is still being judged against a relatively steady Wall Street benchmark.

The firm’s current full-year consensus earnings estimate remains $3.09 per share, so the stock is still being judged against a relatively steady Wall Street benchmark. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed several longer-dated forecasts, including Q1 2027 EPS to $0.58 from $0.62, Q3 2026 EPS to $0.86 from $0.87, Q3 2027 EPS to $0.81 from $0.83, Q4 2027 EPS to $0.66 from $0.68, Q2 2028 EPS to $0.65 from $0.70, and FY2028 EPS to $2.74 from $2.91, pointing to softer long-term earnings momentum.

Zacks Research trimmed several longer-dated forecasts, including Q1 2027 EPS to $0.58 from $0.62, Q3 2026 EPS to $0.86 from $0.87, Q3 2027 EPS to $0.81 from $0.83, Q4 2027 EPS to $0.66 from $0.68, Q2 2028 EPS to $0.65 from $0.70, and FY2028 EPS to $2.74 from $2.91, pointing to softer long-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: FY2027 EPS estimates were also cut to $2.72 from $2.81, reinforcing the view that analysts see some compression in future profitability for Murphy Oil Corporation NYSE: MUR .

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Murphy Oil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Murphy Oil wasn't on the list.

While Murphy Oil currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here