State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,099,496 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 6,512,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.65% of Murphy Oil worth $299,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,774 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,576 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 55.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,215 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company's stock.

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Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $32.60 on Friday. Murphy Oil Corporation has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $849.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.53 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Murphy Oil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Murphy Oil from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

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Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It explores for and develops crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, with operations focused on onshore areas of the United States and Canada and offshore areas in the Gulf of Mexico. The company traces its roots to 1950, when it was founded as Murphy Corporation. Over time, Murphy shifted its focus toward exploration and production and expanded its activities internationally, later concentrating its portfolio on North American assets.

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