Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,109 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 8,370 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.0% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after buying an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $838,804,000 after buying an additional 9,503,402 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $434,489,000 after buying an additional 7,736,635 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75. The company has a market cap of $602.32 billion, a PE ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 2nd. KGI Securities lowered shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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