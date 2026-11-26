Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA - Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,708 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 79,112 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.92% of Murphy USA worth $84,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,916 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 826 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 14.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Murphy USA Price Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $513.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.19 and a 52 week high of $636.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $521.60 and a 200-day moving average of $522.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 92.81% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 35.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Murphy USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Murphy USA from $633.00 to $626.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Murphy USA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Murphy USA from $612.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Murphy USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a "hold" rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $600.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MUSA

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director David Goebel sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.36, for a total value of $511,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $407,042.56. The trade was a 55.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donald Smith, Jr. sold 1,460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.65, for a total transaction of $752,849.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,945,702.55. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,560 shares of company stock worth $1,316,569. Insiders own 9.02% of the company's stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc. operates retail gasoline stations and convenience stores across the United States under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brands. Its stores sell branded and unbranded gasoline and diesel fuel, along with convenience items such as beverages, snacks, tobacco products and other everyday merchandise. The company's locations are concentrated in the South, Midwest and other parts of the country, including stores associated with its QuickChek brand in the Northeast. Murphy USA became an independent publicly traded company in 2013 after being spun off from Murphy Oil Corporation.

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