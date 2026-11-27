State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA - Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,335 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 555,521 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.10% of Murphy USA worth $282,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $1,724,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $3,771,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $1,358,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,062,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $950,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUSA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Murphy USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $612.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $633.00 to $626.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a "hold" rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Murphy USA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $600.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $513.40 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.19 and a 12-month high of $636.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $521.60 and a 200 day moving average of $522.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.37 by $1.22. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 92.81% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 35.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Murphy USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Murphy USA news, Director David Goebel sold 1,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.36, for a total transaction of $511,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 796 shares of the company's stock, valued at $407,042.56. The trade was a 55.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Bartko sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.60, for a total transaction of $52,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,947.20. This trade represents a 28.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,560 shares of company stock worth $1,316,569. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc. operates retail gasoline stations and convenience stores across the United States under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brands. Its stores sell branded and unbranded gasoline and diesel fuel, along with convenience items such as beverages, snacks, tobacco products and other everyday merchandise. The company's locations are concentrated in the South, Midwest and other parts of the country, including stores associated with its QuickChek brand in the Northeast. Murphy USA became an independent publicly traded company in 2013 after being spun off from Murphy Oil Corporation.

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