MV Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.33 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Eileen Wynne sold 335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,582.68, for a total transaction of $530,197.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,758.76. This trade represents a 24.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,043 shares of company stock valued at $160,843,106. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 8.0%

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,563.70 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $671.18 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,541.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1,227.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.Monolithic Power Systems's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.68%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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