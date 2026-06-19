MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 33,354 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $5,710,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Lam Research by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $333.62.

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Lam Research Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $389.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $401.00. The company has a market cap of $486.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $298.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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