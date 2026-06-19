MV Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.36 Million Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,461 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $232.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.83.

Read Our Latest Report on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $229.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $249.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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