MV Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,844 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $334.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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