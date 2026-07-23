MWA Asset Management Sells 7,885 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

MWA Asset Management lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,783 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 7,885 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up approximately 3.5% of MWA Asset Management's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MWA Asset Management's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $23,882,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,044 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,806 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,321 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seagate is being viewed as undervalued on the back of fresh AI demand news, with one report suggesting the stock could be 34% below fair value as investors reassess its role in the AI infrastructure buildout.

Seagate is being viewed as undervalued on the back of fresh AI demand news, with one report suggesting the stock could be 34% below fair value as investors reassess its role in the AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage is turning supportive, with Zacks noting that Seagate has the ingredients for a possible earnings beat and including it among favored technology names ahead of results.

Analyst coverage is turning supportive, with Zacks noting that Seagate has the ingredients for a possible earnings beat and including it among favored technology names ahead of results. Positive Sentiment: A comparison of SanDisk and Seagate’s revenue trends kept attention on memory and storage stocks, reinforcing the idea that AI-driven demand for NAND, SSDs, and related storage products could support Seagate’s growth story.

A comparison of SanDisk and Seagate’s revenue trends kept attention on memory and storage stocks, reinforcing the idea that AI-driven demand for NAND, SSDs, and related storage products could support Seagate’s growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market commentary also pointed to chip stocks leading a rebound and volatility in the AI trade, which may be helping sentiment across the group without adding company-specific news.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $615.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, China Renaissance increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $898.52.

Get Our Latest Report on STX

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,579.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,639,736.72. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 9,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.42, for a total transaction of $8,636,856.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 311,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $287,972,545.14. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:STX opened at $908.10 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $138.30 and a 1 year high of $1,145.00. The stock has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $889.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.10.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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