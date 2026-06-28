My Personal CFO LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA - Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,804 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Okta comprises approximately 3.9% of My Personal CFO LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. My Personal CFO LLC owned 0.06% of Okta worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 465,370 shares of the company's stock worth $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 161,069 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $3,122,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Okta by 40.1% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 52,597 shares of the company's stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Okta by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,819,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,296,000 after buying an additional 1,007,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Okta by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 98,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company's stock.

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Okta News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Okta this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target on Okta to $136 from $119 and kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence that shares can still run further after the recent rally.

BTIG raised its price target on Okta to $136 from $119 and kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence that shares can still run further after the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Needham also lifted its target to $140 from $120 and reiterated Buy, reinforcing the view that Okta’s AI-related monetization and security platform remain strong growth drivers.

Needham also lifted its target to $140 from $120 and reiterated Buy, reinforcing the view that Okta’s AI-related monetization and security platform remain strong growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Okta’s latest quarter beat expectations on both earnings and revenue, with revenue up 11.2% year over year, which continues to support bullish sentiment. Okta earnings and stock information

Okta’s latest quarter beat expectations on both earnings and revenue, with revenue up 11.2% year over year, which continues to support bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Okta expanded its Cross App Access ecosystem to secure AI agent connections, a development that could deepen its role in enterprise AI security. Okta expands Cross App Access ecosystem

Okta expanded its Cross App Access ecosystem to secure AI agent connections, a development that could deepen its role in enterprise AI security. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed overall, with some firms raising targets while others remain cautious, leaving the broader rating picture constructive but not unanimous. Analysts have conflicting sentiments on Okta

Analyst coverage is mixed overall, with some firms raising targets while others remain cautious, leaving the broader rating picture constructive but not unanimous. Neutral Sentiment: Shares are drawing attention as a “trending stock,” which can help trading activity but does not change the underlying fundamentals. Okta trending stock coverage

Shares are drawing attention as a “trending stock,” which can help trading activity but does not change the underlying fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Larissa Schwartz sold shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which is routine, though investors often view insider selling cautiously. Larissa Schwartz insider sale

Larissa Schwartz sold shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which is routine, though investors often view insider selling cautiously. Negative Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha note downgraded Okta and warned that enthusiasm around “agentic AI” monetization may be overdone, raising the risk of a valuation correction.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Okta from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Okta

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,320. This trade represents a 21.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,463 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $295,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,920. This represents a 8.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 114,074 shares of company stock valued at $13,128,242 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company's stock.

Okta Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of OKTA opened at $124.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 90.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.80. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $142.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.84 million. Okta had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Okta's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.790-3.870 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta's offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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