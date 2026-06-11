Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,773 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000. SEA comprises 1.3% of Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,098 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.54.

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SEA Stock Down 2.8%

SEA stock opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.08.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The firm's revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SEA

In other news, Director David Y. Ma sold 176,719 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $15,473,515.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 895,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,398,071.84. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,692,452 shares of company stock worth $148,965,181 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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